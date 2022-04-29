A trucker convicted Friday of dangerous driving causing death was “literally cutting corners” before a roll-over crash that killed a young mother three years ago near Hedley on Highway 3.
The truck driver, 48-year-old Andreys Malyshev, remains free on bail while awaiting sentencing at a later date. His conviction followed a two-day trial earlier this year in provincial court in Penticton.
The victim was 27-year-old Alanna Dunn, a mother of two, who was on her way to work at Copper Mountain Mine near Princeton early on the morning of March 19, 2022.
She died when her car was crushed by the shipping container that Malyshev was hauling. The container, which was loaded with a bladder of wine, was on its way from Delta to Oliver.
Both vehicles involved were later determined to be mechanically sound, and the roads were bare and dry at the time of the crash.
Key evidence at the trial came from Malyshev’s own dash camera, footage from which his lawyer unsuccessfully sought to have excluded on the basis police didn’t have a valid reason to seize it.
Judge Shannon Keyes said the video covers approximately 70 kilometres leading up to the crash scene and ends as the truck tips onto its side. The video shows Malyshev’s truck crossing the centre line 27 times before the collision.
“At one point, he crossed the double yellow centre line on a counter-clockwise curve, drifting all the way across the oncoming lane and drove for a time straddling the white fog line in the oncoming lane, before gradually returning to his own lane at the end of the curve,” said Keyes.
“Immediately prior to the crash, the dash cam video depicts that Mr. Malyshev’s truck was again straddling the double yellow centre line for a period of over one minute, returning to his own lane as he begins going around a curve.”
The posted speed limit at the crash scene about eight kilometre west of Hedley is 100 km/h, although numerous caution signs advised a speed of 60 km/h. Data recovered from Malyshev’s truck showed he was travelling 78 km/h immediately before the crash.
Keyes said she accepted the crash reconstructionist’s opinion that excessive speed caused Malyshev’s truck to start tipping over before Dunn’s car began rounding the corner in the oncoming lane
“I find by the time Mr. Malyshev chose to return to his own lane, the roll-over – and therefore the collision with Ms. Dunn’s vehicle causing her death – was inevitable,” said Keyes.
What’s more, “I find the reason he was driving in the opposite lane and/or straddling the centre line for so much of his trip that night was that he was literally cutting corners in order to drive faster,” the judge continued.