For the second time in three years, a non-profit operator has been named Penticton’s business leader of the year.
Cherry Fernandez, program manager of South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, picked up the top honour on Saturday at the 35th Annual Business Excellence Awards.
Hosted by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, the event saw awards handed out in 10 different categories.
“First, I am honoured to be among the leaders that were nominated at the Business Excellence Awards. I am grateful for the recognition of our efforts to serve our community and improve the quality of life in Penticton,” said Fernandez in an email Monday.
“Nothing that I have accomplished is done in isolation – it takes partners and teams. I am privileged to work with individuals of diverse backgrounds and talents. It is this diversity of perspectives and representation that strengthens our team and collectively make a positive impact on our community as a whole. As a woman of colour in a leadership position, a Filipino-Canadian, I strive to be a role model and demonstrate the strength found in our diversity. “
Fernandez became the second non-profit operator to claim the award in recent years, following Penticton Art Gallery curator Paul Crawford’s win in 2020.
“Whether in the profit or the non-profit sector, all organizations fundamentally need strong leadership to execute their strategy successfully,” said Fernandez.
“For myself and SOICS, we celebrate our successes in the ability to seek and advocate for funding at a regional, provincial, and national level and in fact compete with large centres such as Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver where there is critical mass in population.”
And the numbers back it up: SOICS provided 32,767 services in 2021-22, up from 7,658 in 2019-20.
“I see success when a client we serve gains the skills/resources to help them settle in Penticton. This allows them to contribute in the local economy, starts a business, and make the time to volunteer on local boards,” said Fernandez.
“While our success isn't necessarily measured in ‘dollar amounts,’ I am excited by the direction we take in supporting our community towards building welcoming, inclusive, and equitable communities based on the mural respect and full participation of all people.”
In 2021, the business leader award went to Lee Agur of Bad Tattoo Brewery, whose selection was mired in controversy due to his short-lived opposition to vaccine passports.
In response to members’ concerns, the chamber overhauled its judging system this year and adopted new software to manage the process.
“In my opinion, it has made the entire process more equitable and inclusive,” said Tim Tweed, owner of Splendid Bastard and one of 15 judges involved in the adjudication process, in a press release.
Also handed out Saturday night was the David Kampe Legacy Award, which went to the family of the late Bruce Schoenne.
Created in 2019 in honour of Kampe, the late Penticton businessman and philanthropist, the award recognizes someone with a genuine love for humankind and who had a desire to serve the community of Penticton, using their resources to help those in need, whether that be in ways of volunteerism or donations, and dedicated their life to the betterment of society through both their business and personal dealings.
Schoenne, was a well-known local property developer and appraiser, who was active in the community right up until his death in 2018.
Past winners of the award include the late Bruce Johnson, Neil Jamieson and LeAnne Jakubeit.
The other winners Saturday night were:
Business of the Year, sponsored by Community Futures, was awarded to Nor Mar Industries.
Young Professional of the Year, co-sponsored by JCI Penticton and Graphically Hip, was awarded to Jacob George of Coyote Cruises.
New Business Award, sponsored by Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, was given to Penticton Global Grocers.
Community Support Excellence, sponsored by the Penticton Western News, was awarded to Fountain tire.
Service Excellence, sponsored by Kettle Valley Memorial, was awarded to Elevation Woodworks.
Workplace Culture Excellence, sponsored by the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, was awarded to Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.
Not-for-Profit Excellence, sponsored by Omland Heal, Chartered Professional Accountants, was awarded to the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services.