such deaths, the BC Coroners Service reported Wednesday.
In the same January-April timeframe, there were nine illegal overdose deaths in Vernon.
In Penticton, there were 10 illegal drug overdoses from January through April, the latest month for which such statistics are available for the South Okanagan city.
The worst year for illegal drug overdose deaths in Kelowna was 2017, when there were 73 such fatalities. Numbers for this July suggest the city could be on track to eclipse that total.
A similarly grim record could be set across the province. In July, 184 people died of an illegal drug overdose. That made for 1,204 such fatalities, the highest ever recorded in the first seven months of a calendar year.
Autopsies show fentanyl or carfentanil was a factor in 86% of all deaths due to an OD of illegal drugs, such as cocaine and heroin.
“The deaths of another 184 of our community members in July is a stark reminder of the tragic and unrelenting trajectory of this public health emergency,” chief B.C. coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release.
“We know that the loss of these individuals leaves a devastated circle of family and friends who are grieving the preventable death of a cherished loved one,” she said.
As she often has, Lapointe called for people who use drugs to have access to a “life-saving, safe supply” rather than buying the substances from drug dealers.
Other necessary measures, she said, include drug-checking services, more safe consumption sites, and more treatment options.