SCAM ALERT!
There are reports in Penticton that some residents have received calls demanding immediate payment of their utility account. The City of Penticton does not take payment over the phone.
“The City does use an automated phone system to reach out to customers and it will advise you how to make a payment or how to contact us for further discussion about your account,” senior communication advisor Shane Mills wrote in a press release, Friday.
For additional information, call: 250-490-2489 or email utilities@penticton.ca for more information.