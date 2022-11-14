Implementing the top recommendations in a new Summerland Waterfront Concept Plan would cost upwards of $3 million, according to estimates contained in the document.
Council on Monday voted 4-1 in favour of adopting the plan as a guiding vision for approximately 700 metres of waterfront from Peach Orchard Beach south to Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach.
The aptly named Horse Beach at 16997 Lakeshore Dr. was also studied as part of the plan, but council opted to leave things alone at that location while staff continues sorting out conflicts between equines and canines.
The costliest item included in the broader plan is replacement of the aging Kiwanis pier at Rotary Beach at an estimated price in the range of $750,000 to $1 million.
Concepts for the pier shown to council include seating, year-round lighting, shade features, rope swing, jumping platforms and wheelchair access to the water. Two locations are considered: the site of the existing pier or a little to the south over top of the existing breakwater.
Other priorities listed in the plan include:
- Improving the cycling path along Lakeshore Drive and connecting it to uptown Summerland via Peach Orchard Road.
- Installing more signage, furnishings and lifesaving equipment, and building new accessible parking.
- Creating a protected public swimming area.
- Using plants and other natural elements to protect and restore the shoreline.
In total, the estimated cost of implementing the plan ranges from $2.6 to $2.9 million, although council hasn’t yet authorized any spending.
“It’s a strategic focus, so this is not a commitment to spend when council endorses this plan, but it sets a course for the future from a vision perspective,” explained Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer.
“Ultimately, specific decisions will be made through budget conversations and associated planning.”
What also remains uncertain, according to Mayor Doug Holmes, is the public’s appetite for spending upwards of $1 million on the pier and what people will expect for their money.
The mayor also expressed frustration about grand plans with no funding sources.
“It’s really hard to separate the plan, the vision – it’s almost like a Christmas wish list – from the actual dollars and the actual money we’re going to have to put into it,” said Holmes.
“I don’t know how we reconcile that going forward, but it’s something that’s really frustrating because you adopt these plans…. but you still haven’t answered the question: Where’s the money going to come from?”
The only element of the new plan that council decided to put on the backburner for now concerns Horse Beach, which dog owners and horse owners have traditionally used together.
To address conflict between the two groups, the plan suggested only permitting dogs in the water if they’re on a leash, an idea opposed by local dog owners and a majority of council.
“I don’t really see people driving all the way down there to walk their dogs on a leash on the beach,” said Coun. Erin Trainer. “It kind of defeats the purpose of going there.”
The lone vote in opposition was cast by Coun. Richard Barkwill, who suggested adopting the plan as written and then refining it as needed.
The plan was created by Lees & Associations at a cost of $50,000, with the B.C. government chipping in $10,000 and local taxpayers covering the rest.