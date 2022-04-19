A man caught driving without a valid licence twice in a three-month span last year has been fined $1,000 and banned from operating motor vehicles for another year.
Mark Ernist Silvan, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while prohibited and was sentenced Tuesday in provincial court.
Court heard Silvan was stopped by police doing routine checks on Sept. 29, 2021, in Summerland and Dec. 12, 2021, in Penticton.
Defence counsel Nelson Selamaj said his client was at one time licensed to drive in the U.S. but was “unable to convince the authorities here that he has a licence.”
Silvan was fined $500 for each offence, representing the minimum punishment available under the Motor Vehicle Act.
“I suspect that your counsel has already told you this, but if you do come back before the court with a charge like this, the next step is a trip to the resort in Oliver,” said Judge Greg Koturbash in reference to the Okanagan Correctional Centre.
“It’s an all-inclusive resort, but definitely not the kind you want to spend time at.”