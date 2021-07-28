Mail delivery was suspended Wednesday in parts of the Okanagan Valley due to poor air quality – and there isn’t much relief in sight.
“It’s going to be another couple of months we’re going to be dealing with smoke in parts of the Southern Interior,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist.
“The way I’ve been putting it for people is: When the weather is better and the air quality is better, take advantage of it fast, because all we need is a wind direction change and the smoke will be back.”
At mid-day Wednesday, the Air Quality Health Index for Penticton was listed as “unhealthy,” while it was considered “fair” in Kelowna and “very unhealthy” in Vernon. Particulate matter from wildfire smoke was mainly responsible for the poor ratings.
The air was so bad Canada Post called off mail delivery in Oliver, Penticton and Kelowna because it deemed conditions unsafe for its workers.
Lundquist said there’s a chance of showers – and lightning – across the Okanagan on Sunday, but otherwise the forecast is for hot, dry weather for the foreseeable future.
And all that hot, stagnant air will not only encourage fire activity, but also trap smoke in the valley, particularly during the height of summer in August, according to Lundquist.
“We’re in for the long haul,” he said.
With that in mind, it’s important for people to pay attention to AQHI warnings and listen to their bodies, said Dr. Carol Fenton.
For healthy people, that means skipping outdoor exercise and monitoring themselves for symptoms of airway irritation and inflammation.
“That manifests as sore throat, irritated eyes, runny nose, a bit of a cough, difficulty breathing, that kind of thing,” said Fenton, a medical health officer for Interior Health.
“For people with underlying conditions – particularly heart and lung conditions – (poor air quality) can cause exacerbations of those, so I expect we will probably see more asthma attacks, more COPD exacerbations and more heart attacks because of that inflammation.”
Fenton said it’s tough to determine if the poor air has already led to an increase in hospital admissions because a heart attack, for example, could have many contributing factors.
She recommended people with pre-existing conditions stay indoors and keep rescue medications, such as inhalers, close at hand.
To maintain air quality at home, Fenton recommends keeping doors and windows closed, regularly changing furnace filters and using portable air filters when possible.
Those without the ability to improve their indoor air quality may find temporary relief at public facilities, like community centre, libraries and malls.
And for those who work outdoors, Fenton recommends wearing an N95 mask.