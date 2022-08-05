The body of 41-year-old Tom Dennehy from Oliver who drowned in Osoyoos Lake on July 25, 2022 has been found.
Members from the RCMP E Division and National Division under water recovery team (URT) located and recovered Tom’s body at approximately 10:30 am, on August 3, 2022. Tom was located in 24 metres of water approximately 120 metres from where he was last seen, through the use of side scan sonar, a system that is towed behind the police vessel near the bottom of the lake and reflects a sonar image back to the operators on the vessel.
“The Osoyoos RCMP were in regular communication during the search with Tom’s Mom and brother who traveled from France and the United Kingdom,” said Sgt Jason Bayda, Commander of the Osoyoos RCMP, “and will continue to offer our support to his family after they return home.”
“Tom was well known in the community and the Osoyoos RCMP would like to express our deepest condolences to Tom’s family and friends.”