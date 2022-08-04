Emergency fire crews with the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen responded to the following 911 calls for fire service.

Wednesday

1:11 a.m., Dynes Ave., first response, unconscious, fainting

4:35 p.m., Warren Ave., first response, short of breath

5:51 a.m., Main Street, first response, convulsions, seizure

Tuesday

9:06 a.m., Main Street, Penticton, first response, chest pain

9:29 a.m., Deback Road, alarm

10:33 a.m., Main Street, Penticton, alarm

10:44 a.m., Lombardy Lane, Osoyoos, structure fire

11:12 a.m., Colonial Road at Highway 3, Hedley, motor vehicle accident, extrication

11:14 a.m., Warren Ave., first response, overdose

12:17 p.m., Salamander Ave., Oliver, first response, chest pain

1:16 p.m., Skaha Lake Road, first response, heart problems

2:30 p.m., Industrial Ave, first response, unconscious, fainting

2:41 p.m., Prairie Valley Road, Summerland, motor vehicle accident

2:51 p.m., Marin Street, first response, overdose

2:51 p.m., Vancouver Place, alarm

4:04 p.m., Railway Street, first response, convulsions, seizures

4:22 p.m., Nkmip Vineyard Road, Oliver, wildfire, grass, brush fire

4:36 p.m., Main Street at Rosetown Ave., Penticton, motor vehicle accident

5:48 p.m.., Enterprise Way, Oliver, alarm

6:16 p.m., Merlot Ave., Oliver, alarm

10:16 p.m., Lakehead Campsite Road, motor vehicle accident, extrication

10:16 p.m., Hastings Ave., first response, fall

10:39 p.m., Skaha Lake Road at Green Ave., structure fire

10:47 p.m., Lakeshore Drive, first response, short of breath

11:05 p.m., Eckhardt Ave., first response, unknown problem