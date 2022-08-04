Emergency fire crews with the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen responded to the following 911 calls for fire service.
Wednesday
1:11 a.m., Dynes Ave., first response, unconscious, fainting
4:35 p.m., Warren Ave., first response, short of breath
5:51 a.m., Main Street, first response, convulsions, seizure
Tuesday
9:06 a.m., Main Street, Penticton, first response, chest pain
9:29 a.m., Deback Road, alarm
10:33 a.m., Main Street, Penticton, alarm
10:44 a.m., Lombardy Lane, Osoyoos, structure fire
11:12 a.m., Colonial Road at Highway 3, Hedley, motor vehicle accident, extrication
11:14 a.m., Warren Ave., first response, overdose
12:17 p.m., Salamander Ave., Oliver, first response, chest pain
1:16 p.m., Skaha Lake Road, first response, heart problems
2:30 p.m., Industrial Ave, first response, unconscious, fainting
2:41 p.m., Prairie Valley Road, Summerland, motor vehicle accident
2:51 p.m., Marin Street, first response, overdose
2:51 p.m., Vancouver Place, alarm
4:04 p.m., Railway Street, first response, convulsions, seizures
4:22 p.m., Nkmip Vineyard Road, Oliver, wildfire, grass, brush fire
4:36 p.m., Main Street at Rosetown Ave., Penticton, motor vehicle accident
5:48 p.m.., Enterprise Way, Oliver, alarm
6:16 p.m., Merlot Ave., Oliver, alarm
10:16 p.m., Lakehead Campsite Road, motor vehicle accident, extrication
10:16 p.m., Hastings Ave., first response, fall
10:39 p.m., Skaha Lake Road at Green Ave., structure fire
10:47 p.m., Lakeshore Drive, first response, short of breath
11:05 p.m., Eckhardt Ave., first response, unknown problem