A local equipment rental company is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of $10,000 worth of tools stolen from its Oliver branch.
Mounties were advised of the overnight break-in to Nor-Val Equipment Rental on Maple Avenue around 7 a.m. on Friday, March 10.
“Some were marked with rental numbers and ‘Nor-Val,’ however, most were brand new Milwaukee tools that were yet to be marked,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in a press release.
Also taken was a cash float, a grey 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee with B.C. licence plate KA5 75P and even the building’s surveillance system.
The matter remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Oliver RCMP detachment at 250-498-3422.
Following the disappearance of its equipment, Nor-Val took to social media to offer a $1,000 reward to anyone who finds, or returns, the tools.