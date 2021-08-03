Pop-up painting parties, more kids’ classes and even a sign language course are among the Okanagan School of the Arts’ offerings in August.
For the week of Aug. 9-13, the OSA is running a creativity camp for kids in an empty storefront at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. Students will learn about holidays around the world. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and cost $150 per child.
For the week of Aug. 23-27, the OSA is running another creativity camp, but for kids ages 12 to 16. The theme will be STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Sessions run at Cherry Lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day and cost $150 per child.
The OSA’s temporary studio at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre will also play host to a free Pop-Up Paint Party on Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21. Dragon’s Den Art Supplies has donated the materials necessary for members of the community to stop by and get creative.
“Our theme will be ‘Pandemic Positives.’ COVID-19 has presented many challenges, but we invite you to contemplate and express the good things that have come your way in the past year and half, like more family time or Zoom connections with distant relatives,” the OSA said in a press release.
Adults looking for things to do are also encouraged to check out the OSA’s offerings, which include a drawing group that meets Wednesdays, a Zoom workshop with local artist Jane Appleby on Aug. 14 and needle-felting classes.
And, starting Aug. 16, the OSA is running a week-long course that will introduce participants to American Sign Language and deaf culture.
Finally, for those looking to keep busy over the long term, the OSA is seeking volunteer board members.
For more information on any of the OSA’s activities or to register, visit www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com.