Kelowna RCMP are trying to reunite this First World War Canadian Forces Discharge Certificate, below, and Second World War Canadian Military medals with their rightful owners.
On Jan. 7, RCMP members found the items in the possession of a man who they confirmed was not the owner.
The Discharge Certificate was of Cpl. John Milliman Wintermute who served in England and France and was discharged on May 17, 1919.
There is no indication who the medals belonged to. The Okanagan Military Museum and other military groups couldn’t solve the puzzle.
Call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 if you have any information.