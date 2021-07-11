UPDATED, Sunday, July 11, 4:40 p.m.
There were five observable fixed-wing aircraft including a four-engine jet dropping retardant on the fire, at least two helicopters, one with a bucket and one sucking water from Skaha Lake.
In its most recent report, BC Wildfire Services have reported the Thomas Creek fire at 100 hectares.
The aircraft were approaching the fire from the south, people were parked along highway 97 watching the fire which produced white smoke that shot high into the sky.
Flames were visible from time to time at the higher points of the fire which appeared to be burning in a valley.
Later in the afternoon the fire could be seen approaching two structures on the west facing hillside.
--
Sunday, July 11, 2021, 4:10 p.m.
B.C. Wildfire Service is throwing tons of air resources at the Thomas Creek Fire which is burning above the east side of Skaha Lake, approximately five kilometers north of Okanagan Falls.
Wildfire Services report the fire at being half-a-hectare but it appears to have grown since then.
The Herald has a photojournalist at the scene.