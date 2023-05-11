A group of Summerland residents are formally announcing the incorporation of a new conservation group, Pintail Ponds Wetland Preservation Society. The Society will raise awareness and appreciation of sensitive wetland ecosystems in Summerland and the surrounding area.
The Society’s work will begin with the Pintail Ponds Wetland Loop, a high value ecosystem, diverse with animal and bird species, located directly adjacent to the Agur Lake Accessible Camp.
The Society’s President, Amie Harbor has been exploring and enjoying Agur Lake and the surrounding area for over 30 years, but more recently began focusing on the trails around Pintail Ponds. Harbor and fellow director, Nicky Havers, decided to formalize their appreciation for this special place through the formation of the Society.
The mission of the Society is to promote appreciation of sensitive intact wetlands; encourage experiencing their diversity and beauty; identify and document flora and fauna and advocate for their protection.