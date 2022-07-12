In direct response to a recent Facebook group, “Clean Streets Penticton,” which gathered 2,100 members in a week, police are asking people to not take the law into their own hands.
“While we understand our community wants faster results, our officers cannot ignore their responsibilities under the law. Each of our officers take their job seriously and want the best outcome for each victim and our community,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Cst. James Grandy said in a press release, Tuesday.
Police understand the public’s frustration, Grandy said. Athrough people want speedier resolutions to issues, there’s a lengthy process police and the courts must follow.
“Police, nor any citizen, can not operate outside of our laws in order to persecute these they believe are breaking them,” Grandy said.
The best method of combating crime remains contacting police at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, Grady said.
“Those who take matters into their own hands, outside of a legal process, put themselves and the community as a whole at risk. The provocation of violence may result in serious injuries or other crimes, which further limit our detachment's limited resources. These actions can also impede active investigations and legal proceedings.”
--
The following press release was sent to accredited media outlets in the South Okanagan by Penticton RCMP, Tuesday, July 12, 2022:
The Penticton RCMP is aware of recent online conversations regarding a local group "Clean Streets Penticton".
We understand the frustration being voiced by many in our community who are becoming increasingly frustrated by increasing property crime. Every time someone has a piece of their personal property stolen or damaged, it impacts those around them and the wider sense of safety within our community.
Police investigations have become extremely complex, and so has the degree of evidence required to be presented to the courts to conduct a fair and just legal process. Our officers require time to collect and prepare evidence within strict legal standards to support criminal charges. While we understand our community wants faster results, our officers cannot ignore their responsibilities under the law. Each of our officers take their job seriously and want the best outcome for each victim and our community.
People in our community want to feel safe, and want action. However, the Police, nor any citizen, can not operate outside of our laws in order to persecute those they believe are breaking them.
Those who take matters into their own hands, outside of a legal process, put themselves and the community as a whole at risk. The provocation of violence may result in serious injuries or other crimes, which further limit our Detachment's limited resources. These actions can also impede active investigations and legal proceedings.
We want our communities to work with us in a legal and safe way. We encourage our citizens to continue to observe and report suspicious behaviour to us, and participate in the court process. However, we cannot condone vigilante type activities if we are to move toward lasting solutions.