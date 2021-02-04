The pandemic won’t stop free Family Day activities in Osoyoos.
Ahead of the statutory holiday Feb. 15, the town is giving away free Family Day activity kits, which are available for pickup Feb. 10-12 at the Sonora Community Centre. Each will include a variety items the whole family can enjoy together, including a scavenger hunt.
Participants who email pictures of themselves to the town’s recreation department will also be eligible to win prizes.
On the day itself, the town is hosting two free public skating sessions at Sun Bowl Arena. Physical distancing precautions will be in place and pre-registration is required by Feb. 12.
For more information, call 250-495-6562 or visit www.osoyoos.ca.