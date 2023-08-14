Oliver residents received less than five hours’ notice Monday that their local hospital’s emergency room would be closing again due to a staff shortage.
Interior Health is planning to close the ER at South Okanagan General Hospital from 6 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The health authority announced the closure in a press release issued at 1:40 p.m. Monday that cited “unexpected limited physician availability” as the cause of the shutdown.
It’s at least the third overnight closure of the hospital’s emergency room since July 24.
Patients seeking emergency care who are still able to travel are advised to visit Penticton Regional Hospital.
“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” said IH in a press release.
“Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.”