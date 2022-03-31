Public consultation is set to start next month on a 700-unit housing development proposed for the Wiltse area of Penticton.
City officials announced Thursday a developer is seeking the regulatory amendments required to build 686 residential units – 475 multi-family homes, 183 single-family homes and 28 duplex units – on the so-called North Wiltse Block.
Plans also call for a new collector road between Wiltse Boulevard and Partridge Drive, three crescent roads, several cul-de-sacs and two rear lanes. Neighbourhood parks, a park corridor and numerous wildlife trails and walkways are also included.
The new development would cover about a third of the 317-acre North Wiltse Block, which consists of two parcels at 850 Wiltse Blvd. and 160 Crow Pl.
Except for one multi-family site in the northeast corner of the block and a proposed recreation park, all of the development is planned to go west of the Fortis right-of-way with the remaining land to the east being designated for conservation and rural residential homes.
The site has been designated for future residential growth since the city’s first Official Community Plan was adopted in 1982.
The project does, however, require an amendment to the OCP to redraw the areas designated for growth, and an amendment to the local zoning bylaw to switch from agricultural to various residential uses.
Due to the sheer size of the project, the city has already begun planning public consultation efforts, which will be presented in more detail at council’s next meeting April 5.
The consultation period is slated to run April 11 through May 8.
The development is contemplated in the larger Wiltse Area Structure Plan that was approved by city council in 2014. Prepared by a consultant for Wiltse Holdings Ltd., the plan is meant to serve as a blueprint for development.
The regulatory applications were submitted by Ecora Engineering, according to Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, covering everything from building designs to underground utilities.
Due to the preliminary nature of the applications, Laven declined to speculate on how soon construction could start if the project is approved by council.