At least 22 foreign nationals received permits to work in Canada through an immigration fraud scheme involving non-existent jobs offered by Penticton-based Singla Bros. Holdings, which was fined $75,000 by a provincial court judge on Tuesday.
Details of the local connection to the broad and sophisticated scheme, which was orchestrated by a Surrey-based company called Can-Asia Immigration Consultants, emerged at the sentencing hearing for Singla Bros.
Under terms of a plea bargain, the company – but not its namesake owners –pleaded guilty to six counts of counselling or attempting to counsel people to misrepresent or withhold facts related to immigration applications, which are offences under the federal Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
As part of that plea bargain, the Crown and defence jointly recommended fines totalling $75,000 – a far cry from the maximum punishment for each offence of a $50,000 fine and two years in jail.
Another key element of the deal saw the Crown stay 11 separate charges against Paul Singla, one of three directors of Singla Bros., a property holding and development company.
Judge Greg Koturbash went along with the joint sentencing recommendation, which he hopes will deter others from engaging in similar schemes.
“The integrity of our immigration and refugee system very much depends upon those seeking entry into Canada furnishing truthful information to the responsible authorities,” said Koturbash.
According to an agreed statement of facts read out in court, the scheme involved Can-Asia Immigration Consultants using Singla Bros. and its subsidiary, Trout Creek Fruit Stand, to create phony jobs as a guise to get temporary foreign workers into the country and on a path to citizenship.
Singla Bros. helped by looking the other way and even issuing fraudulent cheques, pay stubs and tax forms to the temporary foreign workers.
In one case, a worker used the documents – which indicated she was the farm supervisor for Trout Creek Fruit Stand, a job that didn’t exist – to obtain permanent residency for herself, her husband and their two kids.
“None of these foreign nationals who received these fraudulent work permits… were innocent. They knew what they were doing. They knew that they were not actually going to be working for Singla Bros.,” said Crown counsel Baljinder Girn.
“But the reality is that temporary foreign workers are vulnerable to some extent… because some of these individuals are desperate to leave their home countries for whatever reasons.”
Defence counsel Ian Donaldson said neither Singla Bros. nor Paul Singla profited from the scheme, and Paul was simply “duped” by Can-Asia Immigration Consultants, which at the same time was working to get a member of Paul’s extended family into the country.
Paul “went along with it, even though he had misgivings and felt that it was wrong and wasn’t comfortable with it, but he went along with it anyway,” said Donaldson, who noted publicity surrounding the case has permanently damaged the reputations of Singla Bros. and its owners.
The broader investigation into Can-Asia Immigration Consultants involved 29 businesses across the province and 144 foreign nationals, according to the CBC, which broke the story in 2020.
Also caught in the probe was Oliver man Randy Toor, who was charged with 18 offences under the same section of the IRP Act as Singla, plus 11 additional firearms offences under the Criminal Code.
However, court records show the immigration charges were re-sworn Aug. 5 to include Toor Vineyards, meaning Toor’s company could take the fall in that case, too, when it returns to court in January.