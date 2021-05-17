Construction crews started rolling Monday on Penticton’s new lake-to-lake cycling route.
The first stage of work is centred on the northernmost end of the project near the intersection of Martin Street and Lakeshore Drive outside the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Crews from Grizzly Excavating will slowly make their way south along Martin Street before wrapping up in mid-July at Eckhardt Avenue. Fresh road markings and physical barriers to separate cars from motorists will be added beginning in early June.
The downtown portion is the most complicated stretch of the four-phase project.
The next phase of construction, running along Fairview Road from Eckhardt Avenue to Duncan Avenue, is slated for completion later this summer.
During the entire construction period, those living, working or driving along any length of Martin Street and Fairview Road between Lakeshore Drive and Duncan Avenue should expect to see minor earthworks, line marking removal, preparation for and installation of new curbing, traffic signal and lighting upgrades and periodic single-lane traffic at crossings.
The project did not get to this stage without controversy, as numerous downtown business owners voiced concerns about the loss of parking spaces and patios, plus how construction would affect their bottom lines.
City spokesman Philip Cooper said council and staff listened carefully to the concerns of residents and business owners, which resulted in numerous changes to the route and hopefully addressed the concerns of many.
“There are definitely some members of the business community who are on board, while there are certainly some who are still concerned. The city is committed to continue working with them not only through the planning of the bike route, but throughout construction as well to ensure their place of business isn’t negatively impacted during construction,” Cooper said in an interview Monday.
“One of the reasons we’ve begun construction now is so we can get ahead of the business tourist season this summer, with the plan to have construction wrapping up by then.”
While the city is eyeing 100% completion in early 2022, no timelines have been established to complete the third and fourth phases of the project, which will start at Duncan Avenue and run down Atkinson Street to Kinney Avenue, then continue along South Main Street to Skaha Lake.
Cooper said the route is intended first and foremost for locals, although its draw as a tourist attraction can’t be overlooked.
“There’s a tremendous amount of interest in cycling in Penticton … we saw that over and over again during our engagement process,” said Cooper.
“There was very strong support for this kind of infrastructure. Once it’s built, we’re confident we’ll get lots of other people joining in. Anyone visiting Penticton during the summer and warm weather months, I’m sure, will find great benefit in this.”
Council in March approved a $2.3-million budget for the first two phases of the project. A provincial grant will cover $1 million of that, while the city will fund the balance using reserves and gas-tax revenue.
City staff has estimated the total cost of the 6.5-kilometre route at $8 million, which includes a 25% contingency.
