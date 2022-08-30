Concrete blocks and a quick response from the Penticton Fire Department helped contain a blaze Tuesday afternoon outside a tire shop.
First responders were called to Kal Tire on Dartmouth Road around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a stack of tires and pallets on fire next to the building’s south wall, which is made of concrete blocks.
Firefighters knocked down the flames and then started looking for the source of the flames by examining pallets as they were removed one at a time from the scene by a forklift operator.
The fire started in a gated compound just metres from a public trail that runs along Ellis Creek.
PFD Capt. Blaine Dionne said the cause of the fire is under investigation.