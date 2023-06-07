Most employees who work at Summerland municipal headquarters can look forward to long weekends for at least the next 18 months.
Beginning on July 2, the District of Summerland is moving most of its administrative staff to a compressed, four-day work week.
That means municipal hall will now be closed on Monday but offer extended hours of service Tuesday through Friday.
“The customer is our No. 1 priority, and it is my hope that these extended hours make a real difference for our residents and the business community,” said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, in a press release.
“At the same time, this approach could really help our efforts to attract and retain staff in a very competitive labour market. Turnover affects service, and serving the customer well means keeping the staff we have and having the ability to attract qualified individuals for the positions we need to fill.”
Council approved the change earlier this year and also amended its own meeting schedule so its will sit every third Tuesday, rather than every second Monday as it does now, in an effort to lighten the load on staff.
Statt said some departments, such as building inspections and corporate services, will remain on a five-day work schedule.
Merritt implemented a four-day work week last year and Oliver is considering doing the same. In the private sector, Greyback Construction in May announced it was following suit on one of its projects in a bid to retain staff.