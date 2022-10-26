A solider who traces his roots to the Penticton Indian Band has been deployed to Poland with the Canadian Armed Forces.
The band announced Tuesday that Master Cpl. Justin George is one of 40 combat engineers who were sent to Poland this past weekend “to train Ukrainian personnel on engineer reconnaissance, explosives and de-mining.”
“He will follow the footsteps of his great-uncle Albert George and other Penticton band veterans who had also served in the Canadian Armed Forces. As a true Okanagan National warrior, Justin has chosen his path and journey to carry out his duty in keeping our nation free and safe from harm,” said the PIB in a press release.
“We are proud of your selflessness that allows you to put others first and continue to bring pride and honour to our community.”
Canada is training the Ukrainian soldiers to fight off a Russian invasion that’s been underway since February.
George, 37, entered the CAF in 2010 and left behind his wife, Phoenix, and son, Ares, when he was deployed.
A member of the 1 Combat Engineer Regiment in Edmonton, George was tapped last year to serve as one of six CAF sentries to guard the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Remembrance Day.
Other cultural and military honours he has received from the CAF include being chosen to receive the Eagle Staff teaching and to become an instructor in the CAF Bold Eagle premier Indigenous training program.
The Eagle Staff represents the three Indigenous cultures across Canada — Inuit, Métis and First Nations — and is a way of bringing solidarity throughout the CAF for Indigenous members.
"It is something that is definitely in my blood that's a big part of my cultural background is to help others," George told The Herald in an interview at the time.
"For me, I can now represent the Indigenous part of the Canadian Armed Forces and our contribution to the military."
While he has been serving the military away from home for more than a decade, George has not forgotten his roots.
"I want to express my gratitude to everybody I've met in the Penticton Indian Reserve and the city of Penticton who have helped shape who I am today," he said. "I'm just thankful for those people for being there when I was growing up because it's not always easy."