At least eight people died of suspected drug overdoses in Penticton through just the first two months of 2022, putting the city on pace to nearly double the record-setting death toll it saw in 2021.
Those eight deaths, which were reported Tuesday by the BC Coroners Service, match the totals seen in larger centres like Maple Ridge, Chilliwack and Delta.
Kelowna saw 13 deaths, putting it on pace to eclipse its record of 78 that was established in 2021. Penticton’s record is 26.
Across all of the Interior Health region, there have been 66 deaths due to illegal drug overdoses so far this year.
Province-wide, 174 British Columbians died of an illegal drug overdose in February, the highest number ever recorded in the month of February.
“The deaths of another 174 B.C. residents, so many of them young and middle-aged men with years of life ahead of them, is yet another reminder that urgent action is needed on a province-wide scale,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a Tuesday release.
She repeated calls she and other officials have made calling for the provision of a regulated drug supply to people who use substances.
“Safer supply, along with decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use, reducing stigma, and building an evidence-based system of treatment and recovery are critical components for reducing the terrible harms and fatal consequences of the toxic illicit drug market,” Lapointe said.
This coming Thursday, April 14, will mark the sixth anniversary of B.C.’s declaring the opioid crisis a public health emergency. To help refocus the public’s attention, nine different groups are partnering to stage a rally in downtown Penticton.
People are invited to meet at 11 a.m. at the Martin Street Outreach Centre, 437 Martin St., then walk to Elk’s Lodge at 343 Ellis St. in time for the noon start of the rally, which will include guest speakers from Moms Stop the Harm, drug checking, free lunch and more. The event is set to conclude at 4 p.m.