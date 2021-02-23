Despite losing his job, his home, his wife – and nearly his life – the brain-damaged victim of a one-punch assault nearly two years ago at a Penticton beach told a judge Tuesday he doesn’t regret intervening in the dispute that led to the attack.
Brian Eliason delivered his gut-wrenching victim impact statement on the first day of a two-day sentencing hearing for Thomas Kruger-Allen, 23, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, sexual assault and common assault in connection with the incident May 3, 2019.
Crown counsel Nashina Devji called for a prison term of five to six years for the attack, which she said “had a chilling effect on the community” and “had the impact of rendering public spaces unsafe.”
Devji said Eliason, then 28, and a friend had been enjoying a bonfire on the beach near 890 Lakeshore Dr. around 11:30 p.m., when two women and a man stopped and joined them. Soon after, Kruger-Allen and a friend arrived too.
“At some point (Kruger-Allen) grabbed (a woman’s) butt, and when (she) protested, (Kruger-Allen) then punched her in the chest,” said Devji.
The other woman then tried to intervene and was punched in the face by Kruger-Allen.
At approximately the same time, Eliason, who had left briefly to retrieve more firewood, arrived back at the scene to find the dispute in progress.
“Mr. Eliason was standing on the concrete boardwalk, which is adjacent to the beach, and said something like, ‘What is going on?’ at which point Mr. Kruger-Allen jumped up onto the concrete and punched by way of an uppercut Mr. Eliason in the jaw with his right hand,” recounted Devji.
Eliason was “rendered almost immediately unconscious” and fell straight backwards so that his head hit the concrete, continued Devji, while Kruger-Allen “thought it was funny and ran away across the street and hopped a fence.”
Paramedics rushed Eliason to Penticton Regional Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
“Six to seven hours later, he had two separate seizure vents that were so significant he had to be intubated and placed on a ventilator,” said Devji.
Eliason was then transferred to Kelowna General Hospital for emergency surgery that included removing part of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain. He spent approximately three weeks in a medically induced coma, but awoke a different person.
“I have lost everything,” Eliason said in his victim impact statement. "My wife left me. I lost my house. I lost my pets. I can’t work."
Still, "I wouldn’t change what I did,” he continued, and “I apologize I wasn’t able to help earlier."
Pre-sentencing reports cited by Devji raise concerns about Kruger-Allen’s difficulties with anger management and flag him as a high risk to reoffend. The same reports paint a portrait of a difficult childhood marred by abuse, neglect and violence, which led to Kruger-Allen getting hooked on drugs and alcohol at the age of 15
Kruger-Allen is of Indigenous descent, which Devji said the judge must take into consideration while crafting a sentence, but it doesn’t entitle Kruger-Allen to an “automatic reduction” of his sentence.
Defence counsel James Pennington countered with a suggested sentence of 12 to 18 months’ new time in a provincial jail, where his client would have access to the substance-abuse treatment he needs to stay away from alcohol, which fuelled the attack on Eliason.
Pennington said Kruger-Allen also felt threatened that night because of an earlier run-in with a group of young people at a different beach bonfire, and noticed people from that other group drifting over after he assaulted the two women.
“Feeling outnumbered, trying to create a diversion, he punches Mr. Eliason,” said Pennington, who noted Eliason was also drunk.
The lawyer went on to suggest any risk Kruger-Allen poses to public safety can be addressed by managing his alcohol addiction.
Kruger-Allen was on bail and awaiting sentencing for a separate assault at the time of the beach attack. He was subsequently re-released on bail, but has been behind bars since October 2019 following his arrest for allegedly assaulting two people in a downtown Penticton apartment. That matter is set for a four-day trial in May.
The sentencing hearing for the beach attack continues today.