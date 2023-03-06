Businessman Lindsey Hall is just the second person in 11 years to be disqualified from running for Penticton city council for not filing all necessary reports with Elections BC.
Hall, who owns Softy’s Shoes in downtown Penticton, finished 14th among the 16 candidates in the race for six council seats in the October 2022 municipal election,
He and every other candidate in the province’s municipal elections had until Jan. 13 to file disclosure reports with Elections BC. Hall failed to meet that deadline, as well as a second deadline of Feb. 13 that required paying a $500 fine.
As a result, Hall will have to sit out the next scheduled municipal election in 2026.
The last person to be disqualified from running for Penticton city council was Jason Cox, who failed to file disclosure statements after the 2011 race.
Cox returned to politics with an unsuccessful bid for the mayor’s chair in 2018. In 2022, he picked up just 45 votes to finish third out of three candidates vying to be director of Area E (Naramata) on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.