A long-time local politician from the Similkameen who was perhaps better known for his winemaking abilities has died.
George Hanson passed away suddenly at home on Feb. 7, according to a brief statement issued by Seven Stones Winery, which he owned with his wife. He was 63.
For a nine-year period ending in 2011, Hanson represented Area B (Cawston) on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. During that time, he served as vice-chair from 2003-06 and 2007-09.
He declined to seek a fourth term in 2011 in order to focus on Seven Stones, for which he also served as winemaker.
“George was a great community advocate who was respected by his fellow board members,” RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich said in a statement.
“George Hanson’s many contributions to the South Okanagan are appreciated by all who knew him.”
He is survived by his wife Winona, his son Christopher, his stepsons Colin and Rowan, brother Terry and sister Ellie.
Hanson moved to the Similkameen to pursue his dream of winemaking after retiring from the telephone business in the Yukon.
Seven Stones took its name from seven large boulders across the Similkameen that were left behind by glaciers during the last ice age and are of great cultural significance to local Indigenous people.
The winery is known for its caves, which are used to cellar product at a constant temperature and at one time could host up to 100 people for dinners and other special events.