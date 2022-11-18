Since Living Lakes Canada identified 4.5 kilometres of Kootenay Lake’s natural shoreline lost to development over a nine-year period, the Regional District of the Central Kootenay has been conducting a review of its lakeshore permitting guidelines.
Final information sessions were held on November 8 and 9, examining the possibility of altering lakeshore permitting to prevent accelerating lakeshore disturbance and natural habitat degradation on Kootenay Lake.
Regional district planners are now set to recommend the creation of a draft plan to change Environmental Development Permit Areas in all electoral areas along the lake – Areas A, D, E and F.
The regional district board of directors will first need to give the go-ahead for planners to start drafting new permit areas. The process would then take up to six months before the new rules would be ready to go back to the board for a vote, according to regional district planner Corey Scott.
He said the recommendation will be that new permit areas are uniform around the entire lake – 30 metres wide, extending inland from the lakeshore. In these zones, most types of development would require a permit and an environmental assessment. Currently, there are similar rules in place in Area D while Areas A and E have 15-metre permit areas and Area F has none at all.
Changes would address “gaps or pitfalls in the process” and create rules following best practices from other parts of the province, Scott said. Guidance for planners comes from the Kootenay Lake Foreshore Integrated Management Planning document produced by Living Lakes. Feedback from the information sessions and consultation with the Ktunuxa Nation Council will also factor into any new rules.
Kerri Gardner of the Ktunaxa Nation Council was on hand to provide the public with examples of what the nation wants protected and why. She highlighted the need to protect kokanee salmon, whitebark pine trees and access to traditional use areas.
The overarching goal of permit areas is to protect riparian zones, which are the transition areas between land and lake. Regional district staff would like to have a consistent approach around the entire lake and one that is more efficient and effective in rehabilitating and restoring natural habitat.