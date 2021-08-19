Pre-pandemic programs and rates will go back into effect at the Penticton Community Centre on Sept. 7.
That will spell the end of flat fees and reservation requirements that have been in place since the facility reopened in August 2020 following a months-long closure during the early stages of the pandemic, the city announced this week.
Changes set to take effect Sept. 7 include:
• Reservations will no longer be required for the fitness room. General access will be available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekends. Reception staff will be available during those times.
• The main and leisure pools will be available for specific aquatic activities, such as public swim, family swim and lap swim as scheduled. Aquatic schedules will be posted and updated as they are finalized via the city’s website and Recreation Penticton’s social media channels.
• Aquatic facility amenities including the hot tub, sauna, steam room and change rooms will be available.
All valid memberships have been on hold since March 17, 2020, and will be reinstated effective Sept. 7.
The centre’s aquatic facilities are currently closed through Aug. 29 for annual maintenance.
The city also this week announced the release of its fall recreation guide listing all of its programming. The guide is available online at www.penticton.ca/recguide.
Registration for city residents opens Aug. 25 and for non-residents on Aug. 26.