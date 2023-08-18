A state of emergency has been declared in Kelowna, a city with a population of about 150,000, as threatening wildfires prompt officials to issue evacuation orders in parts of British Columbia's Okanagan.
Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT):
2:40 p.m.
The historic Lake Okanagan Resort has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire.
West Kelowna resident Les York says he watched from a boat on the lake as the resort burned Friday morning.
York says he could hear explosions as flames engulfed the buildings, and he saw numerous other lakeside properties destroyed.
1:15 p.m.
Wildfires have displayed what officials with the provincial wildfire service called "extreme" growth amid a weather shift that brought high winds and dry lightning.
B.C. officials told a briefing this afternoon that about 4,500 people are under evacuation order across the province, with another 23,500 on alert.
Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says non-essential travel to Central and Southeast B.C. should be avoided to give firefighters the space they need.
1:08 p.m.
The University of British Columbia Okanagan has issued a statement saying its campus in Kelowna is subject to an evacuation order.
It says anyone on campus must leave immediately, and those without access to transportation should make their way to "H Lot" parking.
Homes were still burning in nearby West Kelowna on Friday after an overnight battle that the city's fire chief likened to "100 years of firefighting."
Jason Brolund said earlier Friday that the fight isn't over and residents would be facing another "scary night" tonight, with conditions projected to worsen.
1:02 p.m.
The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has expanded an evacuation order in response to the Downton Lake wildfire burning out of control northwest of Lillooet.
The district says RCMP and other authorities will be "expediting" the evacuation.
It says the order now covers all properties in the district's electoral area "A" that are west of Terzaghi dam, located on the eastern shores of Carpenter Lake.
That includes the Gun Lake, Lajoie Lake, Slim Creek, Marshall Lake and Tyaughton Lake areas, as well as Gold Bridge, Brexton and Bralorne.
12:57 p.m.
Premier David Eby has issued a statement on B.C.'s wildfire situation, saying "it was a devastating evening fighting fires and working to protect people and homes, with extremely difficult and rapidly evolving conditions continuing today."
Eby says the situation is "volatile" and everyone in areas affected by wildfires needs to stay alert, be prepared for an evacuation and "look out for one another."
The premier is thanking firefighters and resource crews, First Nations and local government leaders, saying they are "working tirelessly to keep everyone safe."
12:56 p.m.
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has placed additional properties under evacuation order in areas north of Kelowna.
It says several dozen properties along Finch Road, as well as properties along McKinley Road and Glenmore are being "tactically evacuated by emergency responders."
The centre says all properties accessible from Quail Ridge Boulevard must also be evacuated, including the Quail Ridge Golf Club.
11:19 a.m.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has expanded evacuation orders in a rural area northeast of Keremeos to cover more than 200 properties and lots.
The BC Wildfire Service says the Crater Creek wildfire spans 220 square kilometres near Cathedral Provincial Park, which is also subject to an evacuation order.
The service says 37 personnel are assigned to the fire, but it's burning in steep and dangerous terrain, posing risks and challenges for firefighters.
It says visibility is poor, and aerial support will be available once it clears up.
11 a.m.
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says a local state of emergency has been declared in the District of Lake Country, north of Kelowna.
It says an evacuation order has been issued for properties in the Nighthawk Tyndale area, including those located along Tyndall Road north of Okanagan Centre Road to Camp Road.
The order also spans properties on Okanagan Centre Road between Lakestone Drive and 10th Street.
An evacuation alert is also in effect for areas north of the boundary between the City of Kelowna and the District of Lake Country and west of Highway 97.
10:54 a.m.
Homes are ablaze in West Kelowna after an overnight battle with a wildfire.
Jason Brolund, chief of the West Kelowna fire department, says the blaze has been "exponentially worse" than expected.
Brolund says first responders became trapped rescuing people who failed to heed evacuation warnings as the McDougall Creek wildfire advanced rapidly towards the community, in what he says was a firefighter's "worst nightmare."
However, Central Okanagan Regional District Chairman Loyal Woodridge says there has been no known loss of life.
10:28 a.m.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation order for several dozen properties in a rural area northeast of Keremeos.
The BC Wildfire Service says the Crater Creek wildfire, which has merged with another blaze, now spans 220-square kilometres near Cathedral Provincial Park.
The park is subject to an evacuation order, and the service says the fire is burning in steep and dangerous terrain, posing risks and challenges for firefighters.
Homes are currently ablaze in West Kelowna after a devastating overnight battle with a wildfire that has already destroyed a significant number of properties.
The fire has been "exponentially worse" than expected, the city's fire chief says.
8:19 a.m.
British Columbia's travel information system says Highway 1 is closed for a stretch of about 15 kilometres between the communities of Hope and Lytton, both of which are under threat from wildfires.
DriveBC says the closure will remain in place until later this morning.
It says Highway 97 is closed in both directions for a stretch of about 63 kilometres between the communities of Coldstream and Peachland.
DriveBC says Highway 97 is also closed for about 14 kilometres between Kelowna and West Kelowna because of wildfires.
7:45 a.m.
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre is asking evacuees to register through B.C.'s provincial portal: ess.gov.bc.ca
The centre is also encouraging evacuees to stay with family and friends as most shelters are full.
It is asking residents to use an interactive map on the portal to learn whether their homes are under an evacuation order or alert.
The centre says the McDougall Creek wildfire remains active and unpredictable.
7:11 a.m.
About 11 square kilometres of land have been scorched in the northwest area of West Kelowna.
The BC Wildfire Service says the McDougall Creek wildfire is not responding to suppression efforts.
Currently, more than 2,400 properties are under evacuation orders and more than 4,800 properties are under alert as firefighters battle the McDougall Creek blaze.
More than 1,800 wildfires have burned about 16,100 square kilometres of land in B.C. since April 1, and there are more than 360 active fires burning across the province.
6:42 a.m.
Environment Canada says a special weather statement is in effect for the Okanagan Valley and parts of Interior B.C.
It says strong, gusty winds shifting from the southwest to northwest bring with them a risk of thunderstorms and dry lightning in the Okanagan Valley.
It says there is a possibility for worsening wildfire conditions, new fire starts, risk of breaking tree branches, and challenging boating conditions.
6:21 a.m.
The City of Kelowna, in the Okanagan Valley in the southern interior of British Columbia, has declared a state of emergency.
Firefighters are responding to spot fires coming across Okanagan Lake from the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Evacuation orders have been expanded as 143 properties in the Bartley Road area and 620 properties in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna are asked to leave due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Firefighters have reported loss of structures in West Kelowna, and say a full assessment of the areas affected will be undertaken in the morning.
2:56 a.m.
Fire threatens homes near West Kelowna, evacuation orders, alerts issued in Kelowna
WEST KELOWNA, B.C. -- Officials are describing a fast-burning wildfire threatening West Kelowna, B.C. as "very active and unpredictable," as fire crews brace for what the operations director with BC Wildfire Service has predicted will be the most challenging days of the provincial wildfire season.
There are more than 2,400 properties under an evacuation order and more than 4,800 properties under an evacuation alert due to the encroaching McDougall Creek wildfire.
An overnight news release from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre says officials have confirmed some structural loss, and a full assessment of the affected areas will be done in the morning.
The centre issued a local state of emergency because of the fire, which is threatening suburbs, schools and businesses in the city.
The fire threat forced the closure of Highway 97 in both directions for 14 kilometres between West Kelowna and Kelowna.
The City of Kelowna also declared a state of emergency, as fire crews responded to spot fires coming across Okanagan Lake from the McDougall Creek wildfire.
An evacuation order has been issued for the Clifton Road North and McKinley neighbourhoods, as well as for properties surrounding Hidden Lake and Still Pond. Residents along the west side of Glenmore Road from McKinley Beach to John Hindle Road have been put on evacuation alert.
To the west, the rapidly growing Kookipi Creek wildfire has prompted multiple evacuation orders and alerts for Blue Sky Country, Nahatlatch Provincial Park and the surrounding area.
Cliff Chapman, director of operations for the BC Wildfire Service, says the cold front that began sweeping the southern half of the province Thursday is bringing in high, unpredictable winds and dry lightning that create the potential for new fires and growth on those they are trying to contain.
Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the wildfire service has "significant resources" on the West Kelowna fire, which is burning just a few kilometres away from the city, but she urges everyone in the region to prepare in case they are ordered to leave.
Of the 374 active fires in the province, 159 of them remain out of control, and more than a dozen of those are either highly visible or a threat to a community.
