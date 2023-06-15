GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — A former health official in Alberta and B.C. has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for sexually abusing a young boy.
Dr. Albert de Villiers, 54, received the sentence in a Grande Prairie courtroom Tuesday from Court of King’s Bench Justice Shaina Leonard, who found him guilty earlier this year of sexually interfering with the son of a family friend who was seven when the abuse began.
De Villiers molested the boy on five to eight occasions over two years, showing him pornography and instructing him to touch his penis. Leonard said de Villiers — a former Grande Prairie-based senior medical officer with Alberta Health Services — was in a position of trust and groomed the victim by isolating him from his family.
De Villiers later moved to Kelowna to serve as Interior Health’s chief medical
officer of health. At the time of his arrest in 2021, de Villiers was the face of the health authority’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign. He goes to trial in Grande Prairie next August on three separate child sex abuse charges.
De Villiers met the victim’s parents in 2018 and became a close family friend. He played Lego with the victim and bonded with him over a shared interest in photography. Over time, he began to have one-on-one interactions with the boy, including sleepovers at the home de Villiers owned with his wife. He told the boy to keep the abuse a secret, telling him he would go to jail if anyone found out.
The victim — whose name is covered by a publication ban — reported the abuse to his parents in June 2021. The parents went to police and blocked de Villiers on social media. Worried, de Villiers called the father and left an ambiguous voicemail in which he apologized.
Crown prosecutor Amber Pickrell argued the voicemail was an apology for molesting the boy. De Villiers, however, maintained he was asking forgiveness for trying to parent the child. Leonard ultimately agreed with the Crown’s interpretation.
At a sentencing hearing Monday, Pickrell said de Villiers should serve eight years in prison. Defence lawyer Chris Millsap (recently appointed a justice of the Court of King’s Bench) argued for four years.
Leonard settled between the two. She noted de Villiers received 28 letters of support from friends, family and colleagues, but gave them little weight.
“He was a highly respected doctor, an active member of his religious community, and a friend to many,” Leonard said. However, prior good character is of “questionable relevance to offences committed in secrecy,” she said.
As for his risk of reoffending, Leonard said she could make no conclusions beyond saying it is “not zero.” She said he has offered no explanation for his crimes or undergone any counselling.
The abuse had a serious, lasting impact on the victim, Leonard added. He told court his heart “turned black” when de Villiers showed him the pornography, and later complained of heart pain to his parents. Doctors found nothing physically wrong with him.
In a victim impact statement read in court Monday, the boy said he trusted de Villiers like a grandfather and later feared the doctor would come hurt him and his family.
“What you did to me made me think the abuse was my fault,” he said. “I felt very confused about what you did to me and that you told me to keep it a secret or you will go to jail. So, I kept it a secret.”
The boy’s statement concluded: "I want you to know that I have a good life now. I don't think about you anymore."
De Villiers begins another trial on charges voyeurism, making sexually explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching Aug. 22.
