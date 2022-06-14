It was “pure happenstance” no one was injured by a series of pipe bomb detonations last year in Penticton, says the prosecutor who’s now seeking jail time for the perpetrator.
Blair Robert Balch pleaded guilty in provincial court to the criminal offences of mischief and making of possessing explosives in March 2021. His sentencing hearing began Tuesday and was adjourned to a later date to allow the judge more time to consider the case. A date for the decision will be set next week.
Balch admitted to detonating pipe bombs under the cover of darkness at Carmi Elementary School and King’s Park, but claimed he did so “on a whim” to see how loud of explosions he could make after watching video tutorials on YouTube.
“We saw it on the internet and tried it out. That was it,” said Balch on Tuesday when given a chance to address the judge.
Balch said he chose the locations and times specifically because there was no one around and he would have been able to see if anyone was approaching.
“There was no intent to hurt anybody or anything like that,” said Balch.
The only damage done was to a set of bleachers at King’s Park and an electrical box at Carmi School, but that’s beside the point, according to Crown counsel Kurt Froehlich.
“Although the detonation of the explosives in this case occurred late at night, in my submission, the danger to the public was immense. These devices were placed in locations which are frequented by the public and children, including near the grounds of Carmi Elementary School and the King’s Park sports facility,” said Froehlich.
“Given the volatile and unpredictable nature of explosives, the Crown submits that it was pure happenstance that no member of the public was injured by Mr. Balch’s conduct.”
Froelich suggested a jail term in the range of six to nine months, citing the potential danger to the public, an unflattering pre-sentencing report that pegged Balch as a medium to high risk to reoffend, and Balch’s “lengthy and unenviable” criminal record, which features 87 prior criminal convictions.
However, Balch’s last prior conviction dates back to 2013, which Balch attributed in part to securing a bed at the Burdock House supportive living facility on Winnipeg Street.
Balch told the judge the new life he’s built for himself there will vanish if he goes back to jail.
“I just don’t want to lose my housing, sir. I’ve been on the street almost my whole adult life. (Burdock House) is keeping me better – making me better,” said Balch.
Noting the high stakes for his client, defence counsel James Pennington suggested a conditional sentence of house arrest.
Given the disparity between the two sides’ recommendations, plus few precedents upon which to rely for guidance, Judge Greg Koturbash adjourned the hearing in the hopes of handing down his sentence by the end of June.
Court heard Balch confessed to police and told officers he used ground-up sparklers – the kind you might see on a birthday cake – for the blasts, although the RCMP bomb squad was not able to verify that.
As previously reported, about a month after sporadic reports of loud explosions began appearing on social media, the Penticton RCMP announced on March 9, 2021, it had opened an investigation after finally discovering blast sites at King’s Park and Carmi Elementary. Two more unexploded pipe bombs, similar to the ones created by Balch, were located by police near Carmi school.
Surveillance footage from a business near Carmi Elementary eventually led Mounties to Balch, whose room at Burdock House was searched as part of the investigation.