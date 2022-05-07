Vernon is receiving $25,000 from the province to supply for an emergency support services centre the next time an emergency strikes.
The money is earmarked for equipment in the centre.
The province handed out $1.9 million in emergency preparedness grants on Friday.
The Okanagan Indian Band is receiving $25,000 for what’s called a “capacity-building project.”
The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District, along with Keremeos, Princeton, Summerland and Osoyoos, is getting $90,000 for modernization and training.
The Oliver ESS receives a grant of $18,625.
Penticton was awarded a $17,000 grant. The province says it’s for “enhancing capacity based on five months of deployment in 2021.”