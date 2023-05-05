A townhouse development slated for a tricky downtown lot was finally given a green light to proceed Tuesday night.
The developer of the long, narrow lot at 924 Fairview Rd. last year proposed a seven-unit townhouse development with the sole access off Fairview Road through the lake-to-lake bike route. The plan was subsequently voted down by council in July 2022.
After failing to reach a deal with a neighbouring property owner to acquire secondary access to the site through a back lane, the developer then cut the proposal from seven units to six and added room for a vehicle turn-around spot.
The new plan was presented in April to council, which granted preliminary approval and referred the required rezoning to a public hearing Tuesday night.
Following the 30-minute hearing, council voted 6-1 to authorize the rezoning. The lone opposing vote was cast by Coun. James Miller.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield previously voted against the project, but said he had a change of heart after listening to submissions during the public hearing and ensuing debate.
Council sat for one other public hearing Tuesday night.
It concerned a rezoning application to allow a quonset hut on an agricultural property at 398 Upper Bench Rd. to be converted into a carriage house. Council approved it unanimously.