During his lifetime, Summerland’s George Ryga became what many believed to be Canada’s most influential English language playwright and now his legacy lives on in the festival that bears his name.
Starting Saturday, the Ryga Arts Festival will bring a wide range of artistic disciplines to the forefront over a period of nine days at various venues throughout the District of Summerland.
This will include everything from live music, play readings, artistic workshops and much more, all with a connection to or inspired by Ryga, an internationally-performed playwright, novelist and poet.
“It’s a real delight to put together a multi-discipline arts festival that is really inspired by the man it is named after,” said festival artistic director Heather Davies. “It is really inspired by his creative energy and we have this wonderful meeting place of the practices coming together at the festival, it’s very dynamic and very alive.”
Most of Ryga’s creative output came during his time in Summerland where he moved to in 1963 with his wife Norma and their young family.
Credited by his peers as someone who brought “the contemporary age to the Canadian stage,” Ryga had challenges of his own.
Ryga died in 1987 at the age of 55.
“He was considered to be a marginalized person himself and he was amplifying the stories of many different marginalized people,” said Davies. “He was writing about the homeless, LGBTQ and agricultural workers when that wasn’t the mainstream. He was really trying to raise up peoples whose stories weren’t being told and was doing that as a person on the outside and that’s part of the spirit of the festival as well.”
This year’s event also includes performances by two Juno Award winning musicians, folk artist Catherine MacLellan and a superstar of the Canadian roots music scene, Celeigh Cardinal.
While there are set ticket prices for some events, most of the forums are on a pay-as-you-choose basis.
“It’s been part of our practice for the entire seven years the festival has been around,” said Davies. “We really want to make sure the arts are accessible to everybody and reduce the obstacles to participating and enjoying the arts.”
According to the artistic director this year’s theme is weathering the storm, things like climate change and COVID and finding resilience and creativity in these challenging times.
“The festival is about focussing on how the arts can provide hope and being a place of healing,” said Davies.
For a full schedule of events: rygafest.ca