Ahead of a June 5 referendum on the Kaleden sewer extension project, the local government behind it is hosting a virtual town hall meeting next week to answer ratepayers’ questions.
The project carries an estimated $10.6-million cost and would connect 150 properties to an existing sewer plant two kilometres away in Okanagan Falls that’s operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Those 150 properties represent a small portion of the lakeside community, homes in which are currently connected to septic systems.
The RDOS has already secured a $6.2-million grant for the project and would have to borrow the balance.
Should the project receive public assent, residents would be presented with two options for paying back the borrowed funds: a one-time charge estimated at upwards of $26,000 or annul payments of as much as $1,300 for 30 years, according to the RDOS. Operation of the system would cost the average property owner another $900 per year.
For more information or to register for the April 13 town hall meeting, visit www.kaledensewer.ca.