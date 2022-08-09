T’is the season for bat encounters.
Mid-summer is a time when landowners typically notice more bat activity, may have bats flying into their house, and occasionally find a bat on the ground or roosting in unusual locations.
“In July and August, pups are learning to fly, and their early efforts may land them in locations where they are more likely to come in contact with humans,” said Paula Rodriguez de la Vega, regional co-ordinator for the BC Community Bat Program, in a press release.
If you find a bat, alive or dead, remember to never touch it with your bare hands. Bats in B.C. are known to carry rabies at a low level; this is why it is important to avoid any contact. If you must move a bat, use a trowel or other tool and always wear leather gloves to protect yourself from direct contact.
Talk to your children to make sure they understand to never touch, play or try to rescue injured or sick-looking bats. If you suspect a bite or scratch from a bat, immediately wash the area with soap and water for 15 minutes. Also contact public health or your doctor as soon as possible, or go to the emergency department.
Bats are often found in close association with humans, as some species (such as the Little Brown Myotis) have adapted to live in human structures, and colonies may be found under roofs or siding, or in attics, barns, or other buildings. Female bats gather in maternity colonies to have a single pup in early summer, where they will remain until the pups are ready to fly. Having bats is viewed as a benefit by many landowners, who appreciate the insect control. Others may prefer to exclude the bats.
Under the B.C. Wildlife Act it is illegal to exterminate or directly harm bats, and exclusion should only be done in the fall and winter after it is determined that the bats are no longer in the building. If you have bats on your property, the BC Community Bat Project can offer advice and support.
For more information, email Okanagan@bcbats.ca or call 1-855-9BC-BATS, extension 13.