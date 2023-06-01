All sorts of cool firefighting equipment will be on display this weekend in the Penticton Community Centre parking lot.
It’s part of the BC Fire Expo, which is expected to attract upwards of 400 fire chiefs to the city June 3-5 for the annual conference and trade show organized by the Fire Chiefs Association of B.C.
The outdoor vendor display will showcase the latest technology available to fire departments. The public is welcome to poke around outside, but the expo itself is a closed event.
The rest of the South Okanagan Events Centre campus will be open as usual.