The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year but have seen a steep decline in participation and fundraising this year.
“The Walk to End Abuse has been one of our annual fundraisers for many years now,” said Liz Gomes, acting executive director of SOWINS.
“The walk usually raised in excess of $50,000 each year but at the moment our fundraising is just over $30,000.”
The Walk to End Abuse is an opportunity for the community to come together and take a stand against violence and abuse in the community. Last year, the event saw great participation and raised almost $60,000.
This year’s event will be held Sunday, June 4 at Rotary Park in Penticton beginning at 10 a.m.
“We have a great day planned for everyone including Tim Horton’s coffee and doughnuts, cookies from Honey Toast, survivor stories and this year we have well-known guest speakers” said Marni Adams, fund development advisor at SOWINS.
“Karen Mason and her partner Dr. Paul van Donkelaar will be joining us from the SOAR (Supporting Survivors of Abuse and Brain Injury through Research) Project.
“Dr. Paul specializes in brain dysfunction resulting from traumatic brain injuries and Karen has more than 30 years experience advocating for survivors of intimate partner violence,” Adams said.
Research has shown a connection between women suffering abuse and traumatic brain injury. SOWINS is excited to have this well-known duo who have been on Ted Talks share at this year’s event.
“After hearing heartwarming stories of survival and Dr. Paul and Karen, we will walk together down the boardwalk to the S.S. Sicamous and back, mentions Adams. It is not a long walk but an opportunity to walk in solidarity against violence and abuse in our community,” said Gomes.
The team at SOWINS says it is easy to register and start your fundraising today.
“We encourage our community to join us,” said Gomes. “Simply go to our website at: sowins.com/walk to register today”.
The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is a registered charity serving women, children, youth, and families facing abuse and violence.
A 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs are a few of the services SOWINS offers to those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.
To learn more about SOWINS or to donate today visit: sowins.com