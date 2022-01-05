A snowfall advisory has been issued for the Okanagan covering the period from this evening (Jan. 5) through Thursday.
Up to 20 cm of snow could fall in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon, with accumulations of up to 25 cm for highway passes, Environment Canada says.
It will begin to snow heavily this evening as a low pressure system moves into the Southwestern B.C. By Thursday afternoon, the snowfall should switch to flurries.
Highs on Wednesday should be minus 8, with temperatures a few degrees warmer Thursday and Friday before nudging zero on Monday.
The normal high for early January in Kelowna is minus 2 C.