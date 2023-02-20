Mounties are hoping a photo of a high-end car linked to a Keremeos crime spree will help find the people responsible.
The car – a metallic blue, newer-model BMW sedan – was spotted with three people in it near the scene of thefts of catalytic converters on Feb. 6 and 7.
“This vehicle will stand out,” RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons.
“We hope that someone will see this vehicle in the area and notify police. We are conducting patrols, but any extra eyes are greatly appreciated.”
Anyone with information about the identity of those involved is asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP detachment at 250-499-5511 and quote file No. 2023-130.
Catalytic converters are part of vehicle exhaust systems and contain precious metals that can then be sold by thieves to unscrupulous scrap dealers.
The number of claims for catalytic converter thefts in the province rose from 89 in 2017 to 1,953 in 2021, according to the most recent data available from the Insurance Corporation of B.C. Claim costs climbed from $357,000 to $4 million over that same period.