The West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian incident that left an 82-year-old woman dead.
The incident took place in the 2100 block of Louie Drive just after 11 a.m. on the morning of April 24.
The woman was walking through a parking lot when she was struck by a pick-up truck. She did not survive. The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police.
The investigation is ongoing but the scene has now been released by police and the victim’s family has been notified.
The Kelowna RCMP Victim Services team has been deployed and is available for people who might have been affected by witnessing this incident. For more information call 250-470-6242.