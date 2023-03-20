Penticton Rotary Club is moving meeting locations. The club is now meeting at the Sandman Inn Wednesdays beginning at 11:45 a.m. Pictured are Peter Graham with president Jon Milligan.
Most Popular
Articles
- Creditor coming for ‘spectacular’ Osoyoos estate
- Breastfeeding advocate says myths are formulated
- UPDATE: Bike route back on?
- Penticton locks in 9.5% tax hike
- 30 displaced by water leak
- Transportation Strategy could see big changes to Highway 97
- Burton Cummings headlining Rock the Lake
- Summerland halts water meter upgrades pending more public consultation
- Probe launched into death of teen worker in grain elevator fall
- Fresh faces, flavours for spring
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Rotary’s new meeting venue
- China’s Xi makes 1st Moscow visit as Putin wages Ukraine war
- New this week: 'Top Gun,' Lana Del Rey and 'Rabbit Hole'
- Report: 43,000 estimated dead in Somalia drought last year
- Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement
- Severe climate events could cost Kootenay economy: report