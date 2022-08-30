A two-term Summerland councillor is taking aim at the top job.
Doug Holmes announced Tuesday he’s running for mayor in the Oct. 15 municipal election.
“I think I’ve proven myself on council over the years and have shown I know how to listen, know how to question, and know how to get things done,” said Holmes in a press release.
“I have a full understanding of all the issues facing the community, not just in certain areas of interest. As mayor, I’ll be able to hit the ground running and provide the leadership that Summerland needs.”
Holmes, who has held office since 2014, is the first person to declare an intention to seek the job currently held by Toni Boot, who has not indicated publicly if she’ll seek re-election.
In addition to serving on Summerland council, Holmes has also represented the community on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and sat on a variety of district committees.
Outside of office, Holmes is the founding chair of the Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group, former vice-president of South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, and helped organize this year’s Slava Ukraini fundraiser for war victims in Ukraine. He was also recently named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Summerland Rotary Club, the club’s highest honour for community members.
Following a long, international career in business and journalism, Holmes, also a certified tennis instructor, returned to his hometown of Summerland to raise his family.
Tuesday marked the official opening of the nomination period for municipal elections across B.C. Candidates have until Sept. 9 to get their papers in. The official campaign period runs from Sept. 17 through Oct. 15.