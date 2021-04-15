Thirty-six new picnic tables will be placed in Penticton parks to help encourage people to order take-out food from local restaurants, which have closed their indoor dining rooms as a result of health restrictions.
The new Picnic Penticton program, which was created by the city’s economic development department, will also feature a list of participating restaurants, promotions and other goodies.
Restaurant owners are encouraged to visit www.penticton.ca/picnic to register their businesses at no charge. More details are yet to come.
City officials are also hoping to get council’s approval to restart a pilot project on May 4 that allows adults to consume alcoholic beverages at some parks and beaches.