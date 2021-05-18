Police have now confirmed two Kamloops brothers were the victims of homicide last week in Naramata.
As first reported by The Herald, Erick Fryer, 29, and Carlos Fryer, 31, were the two men whose bodies were found May 10 in a wooded area off the Naramata Creek Forest Service Road, the RCMP said in a press release Tuesday.
The bodies were discovered by hikers approximately two kilometres from the Naramata town centre.
The RCMP release did not state the cause of the deaths or allude to any suspects or a motive for the brothers’ slaying.
“South Okanagan residents can expect to continue to see major crime resources in the region for the remainder of the week as investigators continue to advance the homicide investigation,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section in the press release.
“BC RCMP remains committed to determining what led to Erick and Carlos’s deaths, identifying the person or persons responsible for their killing and keeping the victims’ family updated on the investigation as it continues to unfold.”
Wijayakoon said investigators “still believe that this incident was isolated in nature and not a random act,” and that police “have not uncovered anything to suggest these homicides are connected to the B.C. Lower Mainland gang conflict.”
Tuesday’s release was also silent about a police manhunt May 10 in the Naramata area that was launched to find two men who police said were connected to a “suspicious set of circumstances” on the Arawana Forest Service Road not far from where the Fryers’ bodies were discovered. Police have said the two suspects, who eluded capture, are not believed to be connected to the homicides.
A GoFundMe campaign launched to support Carlos’s young family had raised nearly $15,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the BC RCMP Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.