After 31 years of service, Denis Gaudry has stepped down from the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department.
Gaudry joined the department in 1992 and served as chief from 2017 until his retirement May 31.
“His commitment to encouraging collaboration set the standard for a successful, respectful, and inclusive volunteer fire department,” said Subrina Monteith, who represents Kaleden on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, in a press release.
“Under the guidance of fire Chief Gaudry, KVFD established effective leadership committees to support a team environment.”
Gaudry’s influence extended far beyond Kaleden, having helped create the South Okanagan Similkameen Fire Chiefs Association.
“All our fire chiefs will miss having him as part of our group,” said Willowbrook fire Chief Tony Iannella in the release.
“His service to his and the surrounding communities has made a huge difference and is greatly appreciated."
Gaudry and his wife, Linda, now plan to spend more time fishing and with their grandchildren.
The RDOS hasn’t announced a replacement yet for Gaudry. He was preceded in the job by Darlene Bailey, who led the department for 27 years before retiring.