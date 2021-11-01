Some of the pot shops approved by the City of Kelowna likely won’t open because their owners can’t pass security clearances or can’t show where they got their capital from, councillors heard Monday.
The city has cleared the way with rezonings for 20 pot shops to open, and approval for four more is expected soon. But only 11 operators have also received the necessary provincial approval.
Mark Young, who was seeking council’s support for a cannabis store he wanted to locate in a strip mall at the corner of Highway 97 and Highway 33, said he doubted all of those in the queue for provincial approval would receive it.
He suggested the would-be operators wouldn’t get government approval because they may present security concerns, or be unable to show their venture capital came from legitimate sources.
Young, who has two cannabis stores elsewhere, made his comments as he appealed for council to set aside the city's own policy of maintaining at least a 500 metre separation between potshops. His proposed Kelowna store would have been 424 metres from a pot shop that’s already received municipal approval.
Young’s hoped-for potshop would also have been within the required 500 metre separation from the nearest school.
Council voted 6-3 to maintain the existing rules and not send Young’s cannabis store proposal to a public hearing.
“I’m comfortable attempting to follow our current bylaws," Coun. Ryan Donn said.
As he has before, Coun. Charlie Hodge said he was opposed to the city’s 500-metre separation policy and favoured the city approving as many potshops as the market supported.
“We don't regulate shoe stores or restaurants,” Hodge said.
Coun. Luke Stack countered that Hodge’s comparison was unsound because marijuana is a federally regulated product. “It’s not like candy or hotdogs,” Stack said. “It’s a regulated product. That’s why we've put care and thought into our policies.”
Voting to block the proposed new cannabis store were Donn, Stack, and councillors Maxine DeHart, Brad Sieben, Gail Given and Mohini Singh. Voting to send the proposal to a public hearing for rezoning consideration were Hodge, Mayor Colin Basran and Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.
Several councillors indicated they would support a comprehensive review of the cannabis store approval process.