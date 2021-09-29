A 55-year-old man who had parked at the side of the road and had just gotten out of his vehicle
was killed by an oncoming pickup Friday on Highway 6.
Police said the accident happened about 3:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of Highway 6, east of Aberdeen Road in Coldstream.
Investigators determined a vehicle travelling west pulled over to the side of the road and parked on the shoulder.
As the driver exited the vehicle, a pickup truck travelling east failed to negotiate a curve in the highway, crossed over the centre line and struck the driver’s side of the parked vehicle dragging the man several metres.
“This is an absolutely tragic incident,” said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Even more compounded by the fact that the deceased man’s 12-year old son was in the parked vehicle when his father was struck and killed.”