Nary an anti-development voice was heard Tuesday evening as eight of the 10 people running in Penticton’s byelection candidates spoke to a builders’ advocacy group in an online all-candidates’ forum.
It was hosted by the South Okanagan branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association and moderated by chapter executive officer Sarah Taylor.
To varying degrees, most of the candidates voiced an eagerness to address red tape and regulation issues as the city faces a housing shortage and affordability crises.
Candidate Karen Brownlee, who has lived in Penticton for 30 years and owns Okanagan Lawn Care, suggested a shortage trades people to build news homes is a problem is exacerbated by a shortage of affordable homes for those same trades people.
One thing that would go some distance to solving the problem would be more encouragement of women to enter the trades, she said.
Keith MacIntyre, a city resident whose business holdings include a software company, tried to stake out for himself both extreme anti-regulation and gratuitous vulgarity territory. He said he would like to see “the government get the f--k out of your way.”
He described the provincial NDP government as “incapable” of reducing regulations and said local governments need to unite to fight back against unwarranted and wasteful regulation.
He moderated his stance a bit when he said that “some regulations” are necessary: “We don’t want to have slums like some other countries.”
James Miller, who’s on leave form his job as managing editor of The Herald, told the forum he has been working as a journalist in the city for 13 years and has become intimately familiar with local government and the issues it faces.
He said he would be able to hit the ground running and would not require on-the-job training to be an effective councillor.
As for concerns of the building industry, he said reducing red tape is “essential.” As well, there needs to be open dialogue between developers and the neighbours to their developments.
Isaac Gilbert is a provincial park ranger who described himself as something of an “urban planning nerd.”
He said he is sympathetic to the challenges facing the building and development industries, suggesting the creation of a “partnership of creativity” to address common concerns.
Gilbert proposed a “housing authority” to address affordable housing on city-owned land “in co-ordination with your industry.”
One concrete step he proposed was an easing of parking space requirements for some types of developments. Such a move would make some approvals easier and would also help create a “more walkable city.”
James Blake said he moved to Penticton in 2012 to open Landmark Cinemas. As a business person, he knows the value of regulatory “consistency and stability.”
He proposed that the city should look at “tiny houses” as part of the solution to affordability and availability. He said tiny house developments are becoming popular in many parts of the world because they are fast, cheap and easy to build.
Blake also suggested there are plenty of spaces in Penticton for more development of high rises as an affordable housing option, although, “We don’t want to look like Vancouver.”
Jason Cox, a “business banker” with CIBC, said he understands that builders are business owners who are facing rising costs across the board along with serious shortage of skilled labour.
He said widespread NIMBY attitudes can be a serious problem for developers when proposals conflict with what some residents see as their best interests.
Cox touted his decades of experience and involvement with chambers of commerce on the local and provincial levels.
He said he has learned how to deal with various levels of government and how to lobby governments “to get regulations out of your life.”
Kate Hansen is a recently retired Mountie who spent the last five years with the Penticton RCMP detachment.
She admitted to not knowing a lot about the development industry, but said that she has learned that it is important to maintain timelines. She acknowledged the shortage of rental accommodation in Penticton and the resulting shortage of trades people.
Hansen said her approach to learning is to “seek to understand and then to be understood.”
Honest conversations are vital to moving forward, she added, along with more communication and meaningful and open discussion.
Amelia Boultbee, a fourth-generation Pentictonite and lawyer employed by Veterans Affairs Canada, made it plain she would be a “strongly pro-development” voice on city council.
She acknowledged that NIMBYism is a serious issue for Penticton builders and developers and she would fight it.
Boultbee said she would “advocate for development projects” and for a more permissive regulatory regime at city hall.
Candidates not in attendance at the Tuesday forum were Steve Brown and Katie O’Kell.
Brown said he didn’t learn of the event until late in the day Tuesday and he was busy fixing election signs. O’Kell said she had to take her dog to Kelowna for emergency surgery.
Two more all-candidates’ forums are planned later this month. General voting day is June 19.
The candidates are vying to fill a singe seat on council vacated by Jake Kimberley, who resigned in February due to health concerns.